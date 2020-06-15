All apartments in Cincinnati
162 Dorchester Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

162 Dorchester Ave

162 Dorchester Avenue · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 Dorchester Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Mount Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Make this beautifully maintained, end-unit condo your next new home! Whether you’re hosting memorable get-togethers on the upper deck or within the versatile interior, this home was truly designed with modern living in mind. With new carpeting upstairs and freshly painted gray walls throughout (new photos to be uploaded soon) enjoy the neutral backdrop that allows for your personal style to shine through. This location is perfect for commuters, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, in addition to placing you within close proximity to local shopping, dining, and convenience stores. Easy maintenance, gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main floor makes cleaning up a breeze so you can save more time for the things you care about the most. Enjoy relaxing in your master suite each and every day with double french doors that let in plenty of sunlight to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Featuring a dual vanity sink, the full bath allows for easier morning routines and less fights over counter space! Retreat to your secluded backyard featuring a patio and plenty of greenery so you can have a tranquil spot to look forward to after a long day. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Dorchester Ave have any available units?
162 Dorchester Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 162 Dorchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
162 Dorchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Dorchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave offer parking?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave have a pool?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Dorchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Dorchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
