162 Dorchester Ave

Make this beautifully maintained, end-unit condo your next new home! Whether you’re hosting memorable get-togethers on the upper deck or within the versatile interior, this home was truly designed with modern living in mind. With new carpeting upstairs and freshly painted gray walls throughout (new photos to be uploaded soon) enjoy the neutral backdrop that allows for your personal style to shine through. This location is perfect for commuters, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, in addition to placing you within close proximity to local shopping, dining, and convenience stores. Easy maintenance, gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main floor makes cleaning up a breeze so you can save more time for the things you care about the most. Enjoy relaxing in your master suite each and every day with double french doors that let in plenty of sunlight to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Featuring a dual vanity sink, the full bath allows for easier morning routines and less fights over counter space! Retreat to your secluded backyard featuring a patio and plenty of greenery so you can have a tranquil spot to look forward to after a long day. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!