Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1527 Chase Avenue,

1527 Chase Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

1527 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Northside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1527 Chase Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1527 Chase Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with new windows, new flooring, new siding, freshly painted, new roof, updated bathrooms, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new dishwasher, disposal, cabinets, and a range hood. There are spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Outside you'll find a storage shed, on and off street parking, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE5668982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Chase Avenue, have any available units?
1527 Chase Avenue, has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Chase Avenue, have?
Some of 1527 Chase Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Chase Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Chase Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Chase Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Chase Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Chase Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Chase Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 1527 Chase Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Chase Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Chase Avenue, have a pool?
No, 1527 Chase Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Chase Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 1527 Chase Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Chase Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Chase Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
