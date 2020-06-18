1527 Chase Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1527 Chase Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with new windows, new flooring, new siding, freshly painted, new roof, updated bathrooms, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new dishwasher, disposal, cabinets, and a range hood. There are spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Outside you'll find a storage shed, on and off street parking, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE5668982)