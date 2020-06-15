Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown. Recently renovated, this home offers the charm of a historic house and has new windows, new flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new dishwasher, disposal, range hood, and cabinets. There is a full basement, spacious bedrooms, separate dining area, 2 car detached garage, w/d hookups, and outside you'll find a patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit ww.bbrents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE4786675)