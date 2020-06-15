All apartments in Cincinnati
119 Valencia Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

119 Valencia Street,

119 Valencia Street · (513) 737-2640
Location

119 Valencia Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Mount Auburn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Valencia Street, · Avail. Jul 10

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown. Recently renovated, this home offers the charm of a historic house and has new windows, new flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new dishwasher, disposal, range hood, and cabinets. There is a full basement, spacious bedrooms, separate dining area, 2 car detached garage, w/d hookups, and outside you'll find a patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit ww.bbrents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE4786675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Valencia Street, have any available units?
119 Valencia Street, has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Valencia Street, have?
Some of 119 Valencia Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Valencia Street, currently offering any rent specials?
119 Valencia Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Valencia Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Valencia Street, is pet friendly.
Does 119 Valencia Street, offer parking?
Yes, 119 Valencia Street, does offer parking.
Does 119 Valencia Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Valencia Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Valencia Street, have a pool?
No, 119 Valencia Street, does not have a pool.
Does 119 Valencia Street, have accessible units?
No, 119 Valencia Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Valencia Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Valencia Street, has units with dishwashers.
