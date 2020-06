Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

All utilities included in this 2 bedroom/ 1 bath front unit in Firestone Park. It has living room, kitchen with stove and fridge for tenant use, and is freshly painted. There is tenant parking off street.



Rent is $695/month and this includes all utilities. A security deposit of $695 will be required.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and will require an additional deposit if accepted.

Section 8 considered.

No smoking unit/ lease.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. No eviction in the past 5 years.