Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm. This apartment has a private entrance and a shared back screened porch. Shared coin laundry is available in the building. Off street parking is available (garage not available for tenant use at this time.) Applications are online , $35 per adult.