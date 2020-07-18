246 Selden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining room - all of which are located on the ground floor. A spacious basement with both washer and dryer (left as a convenience) provides ample storage space and features a half-bath. A large, partially fenced in backyard, and single car garage, round out the notable features of the property's layout.



The television and furniture in the photos have been left by the landlord for use by the tenant, but will not be repaired or replaced if broken or damaged. The kitchen appliances have been left as a convenience and will not be replaced or repaired.



Rent is $1,100 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. There is also a $200 water deposit for the property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No pets. No Section 8. This property does require proof of renter's insurance prior to lease signing.