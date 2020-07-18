All apartments in Akron
246 Selden Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

246 Selden Ave

246 Selden Avenue · (330) 434-4343
Location

246 Selden Avenue, Akron, OH 44301
Firestone Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining room - all of which are located on the ground floor. A spacious basement with both washer and dryer (left as a convenience) provides ample storage space and features a half-bath. A large, partially fenced in backyard, and single car garage, round out the notable features of the property's layout.

The television and furniture in the photos have been left by the landlord for use by the tenant, but will not be repaired or replaced if broken or damaged. The kitchen appliances have been left as a convenience and will not be replaced or repaired.

Rent is $1,100 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. There is also a $200 water deposit for the property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No pets. No Section 8. This property does require proof of renter's insurance prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Selden Ave have any available units?
246 Selden Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Selden Ave have?
Some of 246 Selden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Selden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 Selden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Selden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 246 Selden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 246 Selden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 246 Selden Ave offers parking.
Does 246 Selden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Selden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Selden Ave have a pool?
No, 246 Selden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 Selden Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 Selden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Selden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Selden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Selden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Selden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
