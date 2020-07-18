All apartments in Akron
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1727 Girard St

1727 Girard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Girard Street, Akron, OH 44301
Firestone Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL
QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING***

****THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL****

Welcome to 1727 Girard Ave! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow on quiet park like setting. This home has so much to offer including a blank canvas in the attic to make whatever space you would like up there - whether you need a 4th bedroom or an office etc., Very spacious rec room with loads of space for entertaining, hardwood floors in some rooms, beautiful quaint kitchen, full basement with room for finishing, nice deck with attached shed and a detached garage with private drive. All situated in the desirable Firestone Park area.

Seller-provided financing at $700/month with $3000 down. Buyer is responsible for homeowners insurance, property taxes, all utilities and future repairs. Income requirements include one adult will have at least $40,000 annual verifiable income, valid ID and pass a background check. Interest rate based upon credit report.

This home is being offered by Shawna Byer with HPM Property Management/Hayes Realty
HPM Property Management and Hayes Realty are Equal Opportunity Housing Providers

(RLNE5901577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Girard St have any available units?
1727 Girard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 1727 Girard St have?
Some of 1727 Girard St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Girard St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Girard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Girard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Girard St is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Girard St offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Girard St offers parking.
Does 1727 Girard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Girard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Girard St have a pool?
No, 1727 Girard St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Girard St have accessible units?
No, 1727 Girard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Girard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Girard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Girard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 Girard St does not have units with air conditioning.
