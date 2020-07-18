1727 Girard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL

QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING***



****THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL****



Welcome to 1727 Girard Ave! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow on quiet park like setting. This home has so much to offer including a blank canvas in the attic to make whatever space you would like up there - whether you need a 4th bedroom or an office etc., Very spacious rec room with loads of space for entertaining, hardwood floors in some rooms, beautiful quaint kitchen, full basement with room for finishing, nice deck with attached shed and a detached garage with private drive. All situated in the desirable Firestone Park area.



Seller-provided financing at $700/month with $3000 down. Buyer is responsible for homeowners insurance, property taxes, all utilities and future repairs. Income requirements include one adult will have at least $40,000 annual verifiable income, valid ID and pass a background check. Interest rate based upon credit report.



This home is being offered by Shawna Byer with HPM Property Management/Hayes Realty

HPM Property Management and Hayes Realty are Equal Opportunity Housing Providers



(RLNE5901577)