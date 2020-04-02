All apartments in Akron
1449 Brown Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

1449 Brown Street

1449 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Brown Street, Akron, OH 44301
Firestone Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Classic Firestone Park Colonial with ease of access to the highway, shopping and dining. Front of the house hosts a large front porch, with dual entry into the home. Inside there is an eat in kitchen formal dining room and large living room with fireplace. 3 bedrooms and a generous bathroom on the second floor. Basement is wide open, clean and dry. Laundry hook ups and a second shower stall. Plenty of room for storage or hobby, etc.
Large 3 bedroom Colonial with a large covered front porch. 2 car detached garage with openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Brown Street have any available units?
1449 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 1449 Brown Street have?
Some of 1449 Brown Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1449 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 1449 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 1449 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 1449 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Brown Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1449 Brown Street has units with air conditioning.
