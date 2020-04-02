1449 Brown Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Classic Firestone Park Colonial with ease of access to the highway, shopping and dining. Front of the house hosts a large front porch, with dual entry into the home. Inside there is an eat in kitchen formal dining room and large living room with fireplace. 3 bedrooms and a generous bathroom on the second floor. Basement is wide open, clean and dry. Laundry hook ups and a second shower stall. Plenty of room for storage or hobby, etc.

Large 3 bedroom Colonial with a large covered front porch. 2 car detached garage with openers.