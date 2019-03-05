All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:25 PM

139 Hollinger Ave

139 Hollinger Avenue · (330) 434-4343
Location

139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH 44302
Highland Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will need to supply their own appliances), basement with laundry hookups, a large, open attic, off-street parking, and is move-in ready.

Rent is $650 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. There is an additional $200 water deposit. No Section 8. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Hollinger Ave have any available units?
139 Hollinger Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Hollinger Ave have?
Some of 139 Hollinger Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Hollinger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
139 Hollinger Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Hollinger Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Hollinger Ave is pet friendly.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 139 Hollinger Ave does offer parking.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Hollinger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave have a pool?
No, 139 Hollinger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave have accessible units?
No, 139 Hollinger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Hollinger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Hollinger Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Hollinger Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
