139 Hollinger Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will need to supply their own appliances), basement with laundry hookups, a large, open attic, off-street parking, and is move-in ready.



Rent is $650 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. There is an additional $200 water deposit. No Section 8. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays all utilities.