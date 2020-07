Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1254 Kellogg Ave Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Baths- Kellogg Ave, Akron - Enjoy this 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath House. Features hardwood floors throughout. Sunporch! Nice Living room. Dining Room with built- ins. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Basement has washer/dryer hook ups. Dead End Street, limited traffic! Close to shopping and expressway.



Tenant will need to provide own stove/fridge



$ 200.00 refundable water deposit

$ 35.00 application fee.



Call Keary at 330-451-6584



No Vouchers. Tenant pays all utilities, plus lawn



Evictions and Felonies have to be 5 years and older. Income 2.5 times the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



