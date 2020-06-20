91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large sun-filled corner, one bedroom rental that wont last long. Located in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx in a lovely neighborhood called Van Cortlandt Village. This building is a commuter's dream: Convenient to the 1, 4 and B/D trains, and the bus stop is near the buildings entrance. 91 Van Cortlandt Ave West is right off the Major Deegan (Rte. 87) and the Henry Hudson. Street parking only. Very close to grocery, shops, restaurants and a vibrant Broadway. If you like the outdoors, Van Cortlandt Park is right down the street along with Van Cortlandt Golf Course and the running track. This wonderful building has a live-in super, laundry room and is pet friendly (with approval).Agent Only Remarks Norris10438