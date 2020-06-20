All apartments in Yonkers
91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue

91 Van Cortlandt Pk Ave · (646) 624-9373
Location

91 Van Cortlandt Pk Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large sun-filled corner, one bedroom rental that wont last long. Located in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx in a lovely neighborhood called Van Cortlandt Village. This building is a commuter's dream: Convenient to the 1, 4 and B/D trains, and the bus stop is near the buildings entrance. 91 Van Cortlandt Ave West is right off the Major Deegan (Rte. 87) and the Henry Hudson. Street parking only. Very close to grocery, shops, restaurants and a vibrant Broadway. If you like the outdoors, Van Cortlandt Park is right down the street along with Van Cortlandt Golf Course and the running track. This wonderful building has a live-in super, laundry room and is pet friendly (with approval).Agent Only Remarks Norris10438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have any available units?
91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have?
Some of 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
