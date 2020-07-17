All apartments in Yonkers
45 Kathwood Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

45 Kathwood Road

45 Kathwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

45 Kathwood Road, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated, never lived in. Open concept home, transformed with the tenant of today's interests in mind. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.First floor bedroom ideal as a home office. All new bathrooms, central air conditioning, recessed lighting, molding/trim work and hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized driveway, one car garage with extra storage, paver walk-way leading to new front porch, patio, level yard and professionally landscaped grounds. Turn Key, Move-In Ready, FIOS Ready, Close to All- park, school and shopping. No Advertising or Marketing For This Listing Allowed Without Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Kathwood Road have any available units?
45 Kathwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 45 Kathwood Road have?
Some of 45 Kathwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Kathwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
45 Kathwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Kathwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 45 Kathwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 45 Kathwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 45 Kathwood Road offers parking.
Does 45 Kathwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Kathwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Kathwood Road have a pool?
No, 45 Kathwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 45 Kathwood Road have accessible units?
No, 45 Kathwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Kathwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Kathwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Kathwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Kathwood Road has units with air conditioning.
