45 Kathwood Road

Amenities
Newly renovated, never lived in. Open concept home, transformed with the tenant of today's interests in mind. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.First floor bedroom ideal as a home office. All new bathrooms, central air conditioning, recessed lighting, molding/trim work and hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized driveway, one car garage with extra storage, paver walk-way leading to new front porch, patio, level yard and professionally landscaped grounds. Turn Key, Move-In Ready, FIOS Ready, Close to All- park, school and shopping. No Advertising or Marketing For This Listing Allowed Without Approval.