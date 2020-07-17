45 Kathwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated, never lived in. Open concept home, transformed with the tenant of today's interests in mind. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.First floor bedroom ideal as a home office. All new bathrooms, central air conditioning, recessed lighting, molding/trim work and hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized driveway, one car garage with extra storage, paver walk-way leading to new front porch, patio, level yard and professionally landscaped grounds. Turn Key, Move-In Ready, FIOS Ready, Close to All- park, school and shopping. No Advertising or Marketing For This Listing Allowed Without Approval.