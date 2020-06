Amenities

recently renovated pool playground elevator basketball court furnished

Totally Renovated unit A MUST SEE! This well managed and well maintained complex is on a cul de sac, has a large swimming pool along with a playground and a basketball court. A commuters dream with express bus to NYC and metro north nearby. Major highways are all minutes away. Close to cross county ctr. and the popular Ridge Hill. Unit is furnished!