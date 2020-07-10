/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
226 Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, HOME OFFICE, laundry, energy star appliances, deck, hardwood , Apt B rented. A is available for user or tenant., 2 new stone driveways.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
37 Linwood Road S
37 Linwood Road South, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
One of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom duplex across the street from Manorhaven Beach Park! This lovely home features high ceilings, a loft like bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom, in unit washer dryer, use of PRIVATE side yard, 1 car parking in the
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Results within 1 mile of Manorhaven
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2800 sqft
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
94 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
85-93 Steamboat Road
85 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1900 sqft
Great Neck. Newly Built Luxury Townhouses, Gated Complex, Open Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Plus A Guest Bathroom On The Main.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
17 Linden Street
17 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Linden Street in Thomaston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. One bedroom, one bath unit in luxury 55+ rental community on beautiful Roslyn Harbor. 24 hour doorman, washer/dryer in unit, outdoor heated pool, indoor parking spot, fitness center and community room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.
Similar Pages
Manorhaven 2 BedroomsManorhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManorhaven 3 BedroomsManorhaven Apartments with Balcony
Manorhaven Apartments with GarageManorhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManorhaven Apartments with ParkingManorhaven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYPort Chester, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CT