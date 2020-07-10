/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY with washer-dryer
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Great Neck
85-93 Steamboat Road
85 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1900 sqft
Great Neck. Newly Built Luxury Townhouses, Gated Complex, Open Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Plus A Guest Bathroom On The Main.
Great Neck
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
Great Neck
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Great Neck
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
Great Neck
23 Johnstone Rd
23 Johnstone Road, Great Neck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sunny Renovated Col-Mid-Block Quiet Cul-De-Sac; Formal Lr W/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Formal Dr W/Cathedral Ceiling; Granite Eik,Top Of Line Cabinets/Appliances & Radiant Heated Floors; Den/Office & Add. Bedroom On 1st Floor.
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
Great Neck
6 Pilvinis Drive
6 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy gingerbread cottage, bright 2 bedrooms, 1.
Great Neck
3 Hemsley Lane
3 Helmsley Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
Newly Renovated! Bright and Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Den, Large Eat-In-Kitchen, Master Suite with full bath, Large Family Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Oversize 90x100 middle block property on a desirable quiet street.
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Thomaston
17 Linden Street
17 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Linden Street in Thomaston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.
Great Neck Estates
5 Elm Street
5 Elm Street, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great Neck Estates Block from Town and Minutes to LLIR. Sunny Hi-Ranch. Open Floor Plan. Wonderful Lower Level. Nice Backyard. Enjoy GN Estates Private Waterfront Park, Tennis and Private Police.
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
