Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

74 Lynton Place

74 Lynton Place · No Longer Available
Location

74 Lynton Place, White Plains, NY 10606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has an ensuite, with hook-ups for full-size washer and dryer, and two closets. There is a full hall bathroom. With nine closets, the apartment has plenty of storage. The unit comes with two parking spaces,and tenant has access to the large backyard and patio. In walking distance of Westchester/Federal Court Houses, some Westchester County offices, and White Plains Hospital. No pets of any kind, no smoking in the apartment, not commercial car(s), van(s)/or truck(s). Electric & gas are tenant obligations to pay direct to Con Edison or any other supplier of electricity and gas. Please see the virtual tour https://youtu.be/2I461YeNf2M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Lynton Place have any available units?
74 Lynton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 74 Lynton Place have?
Some of 74 Lynton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Lynton Place currently offering any rent specials?
74 Lynton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Lynton Place pet-friendly?
No, 74 Lynton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 74 Lynton Place offer parking?
Yes, 74 Lynton Place does offer parking.
Does 74 Lynton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Lynton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Lynton Place have a pool?
No, 74 Lynton Place does not have a pool.
Does 74 Lynton Place have accessible units?
No, 74 Lynton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Lynton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Lynton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Lynton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Lynton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
