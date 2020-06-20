74 Lynton Place

Amenities

This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has an ensuite, with hook-ups for full-size washer and dryer, and two closets. There is a full hall bathroom. With nine closets, the apartment has plenty of storage. The unit comes with two parking spaces,and tenant has access to the large backyard and patio. In walking distance of Westchester/Federal Court Houses, some Westchester County offices, and White Plains Hospital. No pets of any kind, no smoking in the apartment, not commercial car(s), van(s)/or truck(s). Electric & gas are tenant obligations to pay direct to Con Edison or any other supplier of electricity and gas. Please see the virtual tour https://youtu.be/2I461YeNf2M