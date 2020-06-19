696 Ridgeway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail. Luxurious marble bathrooms, Large Gourmet EIK with state-of-the-art appliances, pot filler and granite counters. Lavish Master Bath featuring massive bathtub, jacuzzi and shower. Total of 4.5 bathrooms all classically designed, some with double sink vanities. Renter's delight. Move right in! Large Recreation room and bath. Just steps from The German School. Please copy and paste the following link into your web browser for a series of video tours of the home. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nf5mo40r1bacqev/AAA1NyoO2i26QnRn9K6uLgmWa?dl=0