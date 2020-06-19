All apartments in White Plains
696 Ridgeway
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

696 Ridgeway

696 Ridgeway Road · (914) 403-0179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5180 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail. Luxurious marble bathrooms, Large Gourmet EIK with state-of-the-art appliances, pot filler and granite counters. Lavish Master Bath featuring massive bathtub, jacuzzi and shower. Total of 4.5 bathrooms all classically designed, some with double sink vanities. Renter's delight. Move right in! Large Recreation room and bath. Just steps from The German School. Please copy and paste the following link into your web browser for a series of video tours of the home. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nf5mo40r1bacqev/AAA1NyoO2i26QnRn9K6uLgmWa?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Ridgeway have any available units?
696 Ridgeway has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 696 Ridgeway have?
Some of 696 Ridgeway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
696 Ridgeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
No, 696 Ridgeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 696 Ridgeway offer parking?
No, 696 Ridgeway does not offer parking.
Does 696 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Ridgeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 696 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 696 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 696 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 Ridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Ridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Ridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
