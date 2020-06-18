68 LAKE ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Large & Sunny 2BR/2 Baths Apt with W/D, Gym, storage and many more!!Apuovia means Harmony in Greek. When you live here life might just get a little easier. Oversized units feature hardwood floors. The building also has a 1200 square foot fully equipped gym. Every unit also comes with a storage locker. Apuovia is located within a 10 minute walk to everything downtown White Plains has to offer - restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parks, & supermarket! Commute to NYC? No problem. Close to Metro! For access or more info please contact Delurentismgmt@gmail.com or 914.946.1321