68 LAKE ST.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

68 LAKE ST.

68 Lake St · (914) 946-1321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Lake St, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Large & Sunny 2BR/2 Baths Apt with W/D, Gym, storage and many more!!Apuovia means Harmony in Greek. When you live here life might just get a little easier. Oversized units feature hardwood floors. The building also has a 1200 square foot fully equipped gym. Every unit also comes with a storage locker. Apuovia is located within a 10 minute walk to everything downtown White Plains has to offer - restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parks, & supermarket! Commute to NYC? No problem. Close to Metro! For access or more info please contact Delurentismgmt@gmail.com or 914.946.1321

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 LAKE ST. have any available units?
68 LAKE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 68 LAKE ST. have?
Some of 68 LAKE ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 LAKE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
68 LAKE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 LAKE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 68 LAKE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 68 LAKE ST. offer parking?
Yes, 68 LAKE ST. does offer parking.
Does 68 LAKE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 LAKE ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 LAKE ST. have a pool?
No, 68 LAKE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 68 LAKE ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 68 LAKE ST. has accessible units.
Does 68 LAKE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 LAKE ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 LAKE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 LAKE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
