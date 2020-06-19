All apartments in White Plains
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM

59 Old Mamaroneck Road

59 Old Mamaroneck Rd · (914) 447-2227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.00 plus tax per month if available. Tenant(s) must have clean credit, proof of employment, 2018 tax return,$ 50K minimum and $ 10K in assets (savings) QUALIFIED APPLICANTS CAN BE APPROVED IN 24 HRS, NO BOARD APPROVAL . Co-signers are accepted with same requirements. On-site laundry. Dogs 40lb weight limit and no fighting breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have any available units?
59 Old Mamaroneck Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have?
Some of 59 Old Mamaroneck Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Old Mamaroneck Road currently offering any rent specials?
59 Old Mamaroneck Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Old Mamaroneck Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road is pet friendly.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road offer parking?
Yes, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does offer parking.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have a pool?
No, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does not have a pool.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have accessible units?
No, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Old Mamaroneck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Old Mamaroneck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
