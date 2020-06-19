59 Old Mamaroneck Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.00 plus tax per month if available. Tenant(s) must have clean credit, proof of employment, 2018 tax return,$ 50K minimum and $ 10K in assets (savings) QUALIFIED APPLICANTS CAN BE APPROVED IN 24 HRS, NO BOARD APPROVAL . Co-signers are accepted with same requirements. On-site laundry. Dogs 40lb weight limit and no fighting breeds.