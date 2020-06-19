55 Mckinley Avenue

Amenities

1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central. Very convenient to major roads, restaurants, shopping, and all White Plains attractions. Large, bright rooms with big windows feature newish wall to wall carpet which has just been professionally cleaned. Extra large bedroom feels even bigger because of ceiling height. Washer and Dryer in the unit! Lots of closet space plus an extra storage room space. Tranquil location with a great view in a very quiet building. Fitness center / weight room plus indoor court for racquetball / squash and basketball in the same building. Next to White Plains recreation field for softball and children s playground. Assigned parking (space #169). No pets or smoking allowed. 700 FICO score required. Visual Tour available.