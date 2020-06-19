All apartments in White Plains
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

55 Mckinley Avenue

55 McKinley Ave · (914) 318-6766
Location

55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D3-3 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
racquetball court
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central. Very convenient to major roads, restaurants, shopping, and all White Plains attractions. Large, bright rooms with big windows feature newish wall to wall carpet which has just been professionally cleaned. Extra large bedroom feels even bigger because of ceiling height. Washer and Dryer in the unit! Lots of closet space plus an extra storage room space. Tranquil location with a great view in a very quiet building. Fitness center / weight room plus indoor court for racquetball / squash and basketball in the same building. Next to White Plains recreation field for softball and children s playground. Assigned parking (space #169). No pets or smoking allowed. 700 FICO score required. Visual Tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have any available units?
55 Mckinley Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Mckinley Avenue have?
Some of 55 Mckinley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Mckinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 Mckinley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Mckinley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 55 Mckinley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 55 Mckinley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Mckinley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 Mckinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 Mckinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Mckinley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Mckinley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Mckinley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
