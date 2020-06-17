499 N Broadway

Amenities

Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure. An inviting foyer opens up to the stunningly large living room and convenient dining area, featuring refurbished oak parquet floors and sliding door to private 17 feet long balcony. The surprisingly large eat-in kitchen features a brand new vinyl floor and new Formica counter top. Spacious master bedroom with enormous closet space and new wall to wall carpeting. Private, partially updated master bathroom, new vanity. King size guest bedroom, new wall to wall carpeting and ample closet space. Partially updated guest bathroom, new vanity. Generous closet space throughout the apartment. Assigned garage parking space included. Central heat, central AC, gas, hot water are all included in rent. Doorman service and guest parking. Just 1/2 block to NWP Metro North train station; a commuters delight! Also available for purchase.