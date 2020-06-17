All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 499 N Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
499 N Broadway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

499 N Broadway

499 North Broadway · (914) 649-8390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure. An inviting foyer opens up to the stunningly large living room and convenient dining area, featuring refurbished oak parquet floors and sliding door to private 17 feet long balcony. The surprisingly large eat-in kitchen features a brand new vinyl floor and new Formica counter top. Spacious master bedroom with enormous closet space and new wall to wall carpeting. Private, partially updated master bathroom, new vanity. King size guest bedroom, new wall to wall carpeting and ample closet space. Partially updated guest bathroom, new vanity. Generous closet space throughout the apartment. Assigned garage parking space included. Central heat, central AC, gas, hot water are all included in rent. Doorman service and guest parking. Just 1/2 block to NWP Metro North train station; a commuters delight! Also available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 N Broadway have any available units?
499 N Broadway has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 499 N Broadway have?
Some of 499 N Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
499 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 499 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 499 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 499 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 499 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 499 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 499 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 499 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 499 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 499 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 499 N Broadway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 499 N Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity