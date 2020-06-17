48 Chatterton Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique. Must See!!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 powder rooms, high ceilings, Kitchen w eating area, private rear patio and lovely enclosed front porch. Beautiful electrical antique fixtures, interior walls have molding inserted for elegance. Full baths are original and have porcelain vanities for added charm. Living room with fireplace, office or 5th room, PR, sunroom, Master bedroom with master bath, plus 3 more additional bedrooms and hall bath. 3 parking spaces will be available directly in front of home for convenience. Rear yard is completely fenced in with a fire pit that allows for a serene environment. Home is being rented fully furnished which is perfect for individuals looking for temporary business accommodations. 5 minute walk to Metro North train station providing a 25-30 minute commute to Grand Central Station.