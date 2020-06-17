All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 48 Chatterton Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
48 Chatterton Parkway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

48 Chatterton Parkway

48 Chatterton Parkway · (914) 563-4133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique. Must See!!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 powder rooms, high ceilings, Kitchen w eating area, private rear patio and lovely enclosed front porch. Beautiful electrical antique fixtures, interior walls have molding inserted for elegance. Full baths are original and have porcelain vanities for added charm. Living room with fireplace, office or 5th room, PR, sunroom, Master bedroom with master bath, plus 3 more additional bedrooms and hall bath. 3 parking spaces will be available directly in front of home for convenience. Rear yard is completely fenced in with a fire pit that allows for a serene environment. Home is being rented fully furnished which is perfect for individuals looking for temporary business accommodations. 5 minute walk to Metro North train station providing a 25-30 minute commute to Grand Central Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have any available units?
48 Chatterton Parkway has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Chatterton Parkway have?
Some of 48 Chatterton Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Chatterton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
48 Chatterton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Chatterton Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 48 Chatterton Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 48 Chatterton Parkway does offer parking.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Chatterton Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have a pool?
No, 48 Chatterton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 48 Chatterton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Chatterton Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Chatterton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Chatterton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Chatterton Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity