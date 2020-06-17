30 Lake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Meticulously Renovated Two bedroom Corner Unit in Biltmore Towers. Completely Custom Remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, with Stone Countertops and Porcelain Floors. All new Bath with Marble Tiles, Large Entry Foyer leads to Living room/Dinning room area with Serene Park and Downtown White Plains views. Master bedroom is large enough to fit a king size master suite. Hardwood Parquet Floors throughout and ample closets space in Bedrooms as well as Hall Closets. Cable ready. Laundry on every Floor. On-site Outdoor Parking for an additional cost. Enjoy the convenience of living in Vibrant Downtown and easy walk to Pace Law School, Parks, Shops, Fine Restaurants. Close to all major highways. Easy Commute to NYC. Walk Score rates this location 89 "Very Walkable". Move in and enjoy everything White Plains has to offer.....