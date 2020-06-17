All apartments in White Plains
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

30 Lake Street

30 Lake St · (914) 806-5696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Lake St, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Meticulously Renovated Two bedroom Corner Unit in Biltmore Towers. Completely Custom Remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, with Stone Countertops and Porcelain Floors. All new Bath with Marble Tiles, Large Entry Foyer leads to Living room/Dinning room area with Serene Park and Downtown White Plains views. Master bedroom is large enough to fit a king size master suite. Hardwood Parquet Floors throughout and ample closets space in Bedrooms as well as Hall Closets. Cable ready. Laundry on every Floor. On-site Outdoor Parking for an additional cost. Enjoy the convenience of living in Vibrant Downtown and easy walk to Pace Law School, Parks, Shops, Fine Restaurants. Close to all major highways. Easy Commute to NYC. Walk Score rates this location 89 "Very Walkable". Move in and enjoy everything White Plains has to offer.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Lake Street have any available units?
30 Lake Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Lake Street have?
Some of 30 Lake Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 30 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 30 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 30 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
