Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool guest parking

Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen. with new appliances. This unit includes a Washer/Dryer for your convenience. Building includes a full 'state-of-the-art' gym and huge lounge/social area. The grounds are full of greenery and very well manicured along with an Outdoor In-Ground Pool for the Summer months. Short walk to White Plains Metro-North Station with 30min commute to NYC&42nd Street. Plenty of Visitor Parking for Guests. This unit also has a Storage Bin #812.