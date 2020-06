Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Large Bright Spacious Studio In Move In Condition. Unit Shows Very Well.Assigned Garage Parking Available Immediately For $75 Per Month.Laundry Room On The Same Floor.Walk To Bus,Train,Shops & Restaurants. Application Fee Of $650.00 Will Be Reimbursed Once Tenant Is Approved By The Board.No Pets Allowed.