Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in lovely city of White Plains! Great views and large windows for plenty of natural sunlight. Spacious layout, finished hardwood floors and tons of closet space. Nice sized eat in kitchen with full appliances, large bedrooms and full master bath. Elevator building with laundry and super on site. Conveniently located steps from shopping malls, dining, buses, metro north and all major highways. Won't last at this price! Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025