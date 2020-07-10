2 Clinton Street

Amenities

CALL TODAY TO SEE THIS GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED APARTMENT THAT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES IN WHITE PLAINS. Completely renovated EAT IN Kitchen includes modern white cabinets, quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, bright under cabinet lighting, high end back splash and more. This apartment features a spacious floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, a beautiful living room with a bay window and fireplace for decorative purposes. Each room has been updated with brand new moldings and doors throughout. Large closets are located throughout the apartment for storage along with a BONUS ROOM in the basement! In home laundry located in the basement and last but certainly not least, enjoy your own private outdoor deck located off of the private entrance from the kitchen. Drop your bags and enjoy all that White Plains has to offer. NOTE - ONE assigned parking spot is included in the rent MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 725 IS REQUIRED!