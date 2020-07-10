All apartments in White Plains
2 Clinton Street
2 Clinton Street

2 Clinton Street · (212) 203-6158
Location

2 Clinton Street, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
CALL TODAY TO SEE THIS GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED APARTMENT THAT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES IN WHITE PLAINS. Completely renovated EAT IN Kitchen includes modern white cabinets, quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, bright under cabinet lighting, high end back splash and more. This apartment features a spacious floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, a beautiful living room with a bay window and fireplace for decorative purposes. Each room has been updated with brand new moldings and doors throughout. Large closets are located throughout the apartment for storage along with a BONUS ROOM in the basement! In home laundry located in the basement and last but certainly not least, enjoy your own private outdoor deck located off of the private entrance from the kitchen. Drop your bags and enjoy all that White Plains has to offer. NOTE - ONE assigned parking spot is included in the rent MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 725 IS REQUIRED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Clinton Street have any available units?
2 Clinton Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Clinton Street have?
Some of 2 Clinton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 2 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 2 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 2 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
