196 Martine Avenue

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with shower stall located on the opposite side of the unit. Pets welcome with a few breed/weight restrictions. Building lobby has been recently updated and now has new modern video intercom. Walk to EVERYTHING! Metro North express train to NYC (35 minutes) is just blocks away. 1 outdoor parking space is available for $125/month + tax and various covered parking options available across the street.