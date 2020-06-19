All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 196 Martine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
196 Martine Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

196 Martine Avenue

196 Martine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
lobby
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with shower stall located on the opposite side of the unit. Pets welcome with a few breed/weight restrictions. Building lobby has been recently updated and now has new modern video intercom. Walk to EVERYTHING! Metro North express train to NYC (35 minutes) is just blocks away. 1 outdoor parking space is available for $125/month + tax and various covered parking options available across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Martine Avenue have any available units?
196 Martine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 196 Martine Avenue have?
Some of 196 Martine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Martine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
196 Martine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Martine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 Martine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 196 Martine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 196 Martine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 196 Martine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 Martine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Martine Avenue have a pool?
No, 196 Martine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 196 Martine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 196 Martine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Martine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Martine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Martine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Martine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy