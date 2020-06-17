All apartments in White Plains
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
10 City Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

10 City Place

10 City Pl · (914) 420-4260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18B · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St. Germain polished marble is nothing short of pure luxury and sophistication. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence. From the master suite, complete with a marble spa-like bathroom to the S/S kitchen with which opens into the living and dining areas. The living room is bathed in warm sunshine all winter long but doesn t get direct sunlight in the heat of the summer. New Hardwood Flooring throughout. Featuring the nicest common space in Westchester County, some of the features include a resident s lounge, state of the art Health Club and Spa (including a New exercise room, private treatment room, steam room and indoor pool with hot tub) business center and New children s playroom. The recreation deck features a large pool, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, 10 picnic tables with barbecue grills, entertainment bar, playground and putting green. 24/7 concierge, security, and garage valet parking. Every home is equipped with a fully integrated state-of-the-art communications network set-up. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Less than 40 minutes by train to Grand Central and only minutes to the Westchester County Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 City Place have any available units?
10 City Place has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 City Place have?
Some of 10 City Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 City Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 City Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 City Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 City Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 10 City Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 City Place does offer parking.
Does 10 City Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 City Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 City Place have a pool?
Yes, 10 City Place has a pool.
Does 10 City Place have accessible units?
No, 10 City Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 City Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 City Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 City Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 City Place does not have units with air conditioning.
