10 City Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby sauna tennis court valet service

Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St. Germain polished marble is nothing short of pure luxury and sophistication. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence. From the master suite, complete with a marble spa-like bathroom to the S/S kitchen with which opens into the living and dining areas. The living room is bathed in warm sunshine all winter long but doesn t get direct sunlight in the heat of the summer. New Hardwood Flooring throughout. Featuring the nicest common space in Westchester County, some of the features include a resident s lounge, state of the art Health Club and Spa (including a New exercise room, private treatment room, steam room and indoor pool with hot tub) business center and New children s playroom. The recreation deck features a large pool, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, 10 picnic tables with barbecue grills, entertainment bar, playground and putting green. 24/7 concierge, security, and garage valet parking. Every home is equipped with a fully integrated state-of-the-art communications network set-up. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Less than 40 minutes by train to Grand Central and only minutes to the Westchester County Airport.