Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2 Long Island is effective all renters must be qualified by landlord credit score and income must be verified 6 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 mim walk to Long Island Rail Road station available August 1st 2020