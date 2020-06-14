171 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY

/
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Valley Stream
32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
one bedroom, central ac, washer and dryer in apartment, brand new state of the art kitchen, new bathroom, and additional office or den in the apartment, one parking spot included convenient to all transportation. No Pets.
Valley Stream
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
Valley Stream
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included
Valley Stream
420 N Corona
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment, Quiet Location. Deck off Living Room overlooking park. One car Parking only. No pets. Unit #10.
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Woodmere
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
North Valley Stream
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
Lynbrook
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen floor and new granite countertop!! Huge pantry in kitchen! Close proximity to public transportation!
Rosedale
251-06 Francis Lewis Blvd
251-06 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Rosedale Apartment For Rent. 1 Bedroom 2nd Floor. Updated Kitchen. Newer Windows. Redone Floors. 1 Month Security. Convenient To North Conduit/Belt Parkway & L I R R. No Pets. No Smoking. Credit Check & Income Verification Required.
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,599
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
New Hyde Park
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
Queens Village
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
West Hempstead
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Bayside
213-06 75th Avenue
213-06 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Lovely one bedroom co-op apartment available for sublet. Features modern kitchen and bath, h/w floors and is located in a convenient part of Bayside close to shopping and transportation. The Q88 local, QM5, QM8 and QM35 express are within 2 blocks.
Douglaston Little Neck
69-05 242nd Street
69-05 242nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer.
St. Albans
120-09 Farmers Blvd
120-09 Farmers Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful and Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Queens!!! Steps away from bus stop on Farmers Blvd. Great condition!!
