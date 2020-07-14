Amenities
The Hawthorne is it.It is the luxury apartment home you’ve long hoped to find, and in prosperous Southwest Nassau County, at that. Perfectly situated in the storied and pleasant village of Valley Stream, our aesthetically appealing community is characterized by an undeniably unique set of attractive qualities. In addition to beautiful exteriors and a sizable courtyard replete with activity and lounging features, our pet-friendly apartment homes are expansive by any measure and irresistibly modern in their layouts. We have a washer and dryer in each unit, with central air conditioning to keep you cool. Sleek kitchen designs featuring gas ranges serve to elevate each home’s already palpable sense of rich livability.