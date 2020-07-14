All apartments in Valley Stream
Find more places like The Hawthorne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valley Stream, NY
/
The Hawthorne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Hawthorne

125 S Cottage St · (559) 423-7251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valley Stream
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY 11580
Valley Stream

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$2,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hawthorne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
on-site laundry
The Hawthorne is it.It is the luxury apartment home you’ve long hoped to find, and in prosperous Southwest Nassau County, at that. Perfectly situated in the storied and pleasant village of Valley Stream, our aesthetically appealing community is characterized by an undeniably unique set of attractive qualities. In addition to beautiful exteriors and a sizable courtyard replete with activity and lounging features, our pet-friendly apartment homes are expansive by any measure and irresistibly modern in their layouts. We have a washer and dryer in each unit, with central air conditioning to keep you cool. Sleek kitchen designs featuring gas ranges serve to elevate each home’s already palpable sense of rich livability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $750 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50-125/month per pet depending on floor
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hawthorne have any available units?
The Hawthorne has 5 units available starting at $2,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hawthorne have?
Some of The Hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
The Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does The Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, The Hawthorne offers parking.
Does The Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hawthorne have a pool?
No, The Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does The Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, The Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does The Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hawthorne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hawthorne has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Hawthorne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Valley Stream 1 BedroomsValley Stream 2 Bedrooms
Valley Stream Apartments with BalconyValley Stream Apartments with Parking
Valley Stream Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYLong Beach, NYRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity