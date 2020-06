Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625



Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station. Newly renovated 2nd-floor apartment in a 2 family home with dishwasher in the brand new kitchen; includes heat, hot water, and 1 parking spot on the driveway. Washer and Dryer in the garage.



Required: 650+ credit score and $120,000 combined annual income.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300625

No Pets Allowed



