Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard. Car parking on the drive way. Washer/dryer in unit. Freshly painted walls. Hardwood Floor in living room and bedrooms. Full kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter tops. Living Rm with Fire PL. Small Pets allowed