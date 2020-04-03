All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 685 Lamont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
685 Lamont Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:28 AM

685 Lamont Avenue

685 Lamont Avenue · (212) 500-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10312
Huguenot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
685 Lamont Ave. Staten Island, NY 10312Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available. Your dream home to escape from the city noise while staying connected with Manhattan via easy access to public transportation! Welcome home to a designer's architectural masterpiece located on in the highly desirable neighborhood on the south shore of Staten Island. The house is situated in a dead-end block to minimize traffic. Featured are plenty of rooms to separate your work, leisure, exercise, party, and play areas. Furnished 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, private pool, two-car garage.House structure Overview:[First Floor] office, gym room, formal living room, formal dining room with fireplace, modern open kitchen with sitting area, a tea room with fireplace, two half bathrooms[Second Floor] two separate bedroom suites with private bathrooms and Juliet balconies, two extra bedrooms, two bathrooms [Basement] home theater, playroom, extra storage[Garage] two car garage with work station[Outdoor] inground pool, barbeque sitting areas, zen garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Lamont Avenue have any available units?
685 Lamont Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 685 Lamont Avenue have?
Some of 685 Lamont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Lamont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
685 Lamont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Lamont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 685 Lamont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 685 Lamont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 Lamont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 685 Lamont Avenue has a pool.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 685 Lamont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 Lamont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Lamont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Lamont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 685 Lamont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity