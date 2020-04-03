685 Lamont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

685 Lamont Ave. Staten Island, NY 10312Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available. Your dream home to escape from the city noise while staying connected with Manhattan via easy access to public transportation! Welcome home to a designer's architectural masterpiece located on in the highly desirable neighborhood on the south shore of Staten Island. The house is situated in a dead-end block to minimize traffic. Featured are plenty of rooms to separate your work, leisure, exercise, party, and play areas. Furnished 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, private pool, two-car garage.House structure Overview:[First Floor] office, gym room, formal living room, formal dining room with fireplace, modern open kitchen with sitting area, a tea room with fireplace, two half bathrooms[Second Floor] two separate bedroom suites with private bathrooms and Juliet balconies, two extra bedrooms, two bathrooms [Basement] home theater, playroom, extra storage[Garage] two car garage with work station[Outdoor] inground pool, barbeque sitting areas, zen garden.