Apartment on first floor which consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, located in the heart of Dongan Hills. The apartment has a finished basement and car garage. Close to Dongan Hills train station, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. All tenants must be screened by National Tenant Network which requires a 20.00 fee. Tenant responsible for one month rent, one month security, and one month real estate fee.