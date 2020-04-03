33 Trumbull Place

Amenities

First floor, Freshly renovated Studio apartment available for an immediate move in. This beautiful unit includes brand new appliances and fresh renovations. An additional room has been added to the unit for office space, workout room, walk in closet or even bedroom.



Located on a beautiful and quiet block in Tompkinsville.

Close to city conveniences, only 10 minutes away from the NYC ferry, minutes away from fine dining, great shopping, the new Empire outlets and many attractions. NYC public transportation is at your doorstep as well.



Check out this gorgeous unit today through a virtual walk through!



Income must be $40k and above

Must have current pay stubs, 2018 W-2 & 2018 tax return

Must have good credit 650 and above

Hot water is included.