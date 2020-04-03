All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

33 Trumbull Place

33 Trumbull Place · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Trumbull Place, Staten Island, NY 10301
Tompkinsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
First floor, Freshly renovated Studio apartment available for an immediate move in. This beautiful unit includes brand new appliances and fresh renovations. An additional room has been added to the unit for office space, workout room, walk in closet or even bedroom.

Located on a beautiful and quiet block in Tompkinsville.
Close to city conveniences, only 10 minutes away from the NYC ferry, minutes away from fine dining, great shopping, the new Empire outlets and many attractions. NYC public transportation is at your doorstep as well.

Check out this gorgeous unit today through a virtual walk through!

Income must be $40k and above
Must have current pay stubs, 2018 W-2 & 2018 tax return
Must have good credit 650 and above
Hot water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Trumbull Place have any available units?
33 Trumbull Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Trumbull Place have?
Some of 33 Trumbull Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Trumbull Place currently offering any rent specials?
33 Trumbull Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Trumbull Place pet-friendly?
No, 33 Trumbull Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 33 Trumbull Place offer parking?
Yes, 33 Trumbull Place does offer parking.
Does 33 Trumbull Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Trumbull Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Trumbull Place have a pool?
No, 33 Trumbull Place does not have a pool.
Does 33 Trumbull Place have accessible units?
No, 33 Trumbull Place does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Trumbull Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Trumbull Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Trumbull Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Trumbull Place does not have units with air conditioning.
