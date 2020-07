33 Corona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS CLASSY AND STYLISH WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL WITH ENTERTAINER'S YARD INCLUDES FURNITURE, AND PARKING, BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER , GREAT DEAL WITH ALL YOUR UTILITIES PAID BY LANDLORD. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR ,DISHWASHER ,SLIDING DOORS TO YARD AND DECK. 1/2 BATHROOM ON FIRST LEVEL WITH DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. CALL FOR VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH TODAY. WON'T LAST!