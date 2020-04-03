17 Hickory Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this private four family home on a quiet street off Hylan Blvd. and near Steuben Street. This one bedroom unit is in the midst of a total renovation. It sits on the 2nd floor and just five steps up. (no one above you) As you enter into the sundrenched Florida room with all windowsthat can be used as an office/playroom or whatever you would like. Another entrance brings you directly into the living room to the right, full bath to the left, bedroom behind the living room and the new and upgraded kitchen to the left. Lovely hardwood flooring. Tenant insurance required. Tenant pays cable, electric and gas. You can walk to Hylan BLvd. for buses to the city and/or to the ferry. On street parking, security cameras around the building and great location. NO PETS PERMIT