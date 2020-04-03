All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 17 Hickory Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
17 Hickory Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

17 Hickory Avenue

17 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17 Hickory Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
South Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this private four family home on a quiet street off Hylan Blvd. and near Steuben Street. This one bedroom unit is in the midst of a total renovation. It sits on the 2nd floor and just five steps up. (no one above you) As you enter into the sundrenched Florida room with all windowsthat can be used as an office/playroom or whatever you would like. Another entrance brings you directly into the living room to the right, full bath to the left, bedroom behind the living room and the new and upgraded kitchen to the left. Lovely hardwood flooring. Tenant insurance required. Tenant pays cable, electric and gas. You can walk to Hylan BLvd. for buses to the city and/or to the ferry. On street parking, security cameras around the building and great location. NO PETS PERMIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Hickory Avenue have any available units?
17 Hickory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
Is 17 Hickory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Hickory Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Hickory Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Hickory Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Hickory Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice