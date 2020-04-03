All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

155 Bay Street, #LL

155 Bay St · (212) 688-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10301
Tompkinsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit LL · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium. This generously proportioned, corner unit is flooded with bright southern light and beautiful east views of New York Harbor and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Gracious living space is completed by high ceilings, solid oak floors, open modern kitchen with top of the line appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, two generous bedrooms, lovely en-suite master bath, second full bath, and walk-in closets. The Pointe Condominium is the premiere, full service new condominium on the St. George Waterfront in the heart of Staten Island's Downtown enclave near the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George. The Pointe Condominium offers a new level of luxury for the discerning renter in Staten Island's preeminent and northerly located neighborhood of St. George. Just a FREE 25-minute Staten Island Ferry ride from St. George Terminal (Staten Island) into Whitehall Terminal (Manhattan) . Built in 2005, this building offers 24-hr doorman/concierge service, common area roof deck, and on-site garage. Parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. On-site assigned parking is available for rent. Building is just a five minute walk to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal to Wall Street. Minutes from the Promenade, shops, restaurants, and steps to Empire Outlets New York CIty, also known as Harbor Commons, is a 350,000-square-foot real complex in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, New York City. Available June 1st 2020. Pet friendly unit. Find out for yourself shown on weekends and holidays call or text for dates and times. Intelligently priced...living well is the best revenge. Ivan Cardona at 646-338-5576

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 25 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have any available units?
155 Bay Street, #LL has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Bay Street, #LL have?
Some of 155 Bay Street, #LL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Bay Street, #LL currently offering any rent specials?
155 Bay Street, #LL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Bay Street, #LL pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Bay Street, #LL is pet friendly.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL offer parking?
Yes, 155 Bay Street, #LL does offer parking.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Bay Street, #LL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have a pool?
No, 155 Bay Street, #LL does not have a pool.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have accessible units?
No, 155 Bay Street, #LL does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Bay Street, #LL has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Bay Street, #LL have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Bay Street, #LL does not have units with air conditioning.
