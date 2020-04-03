155 Bay Street, #LL

Amenities

Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium. This generously proportioned, corner unit is flooded with bright southern light and beautiful east views of New York Harbor and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Gracious living space is completed by high ceilings, solid oak floors, open modern kitchen with top of the line appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, two generous bedrooms, lovely en-suite master bath, second full bath, and walk-in closets. The Pointe Condominium is the premiere, full service new condominium on the St. George Waterfront in the heart of Staten Island's Downtown enclave near the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George. The Pointe Condominium offers a new level of luxury for the discerning renter in Staten Island's preeminent and northerly located neighborhood of St. George. Just a FREE 25-minute Staten Island Ferry ride from St. George Terminal (Staten Island) into Whitehall Terminal (Manhattan) . Built in 2005, this building offers 24-hr doorman/concierge service, common area roof deck, and on-site garage. Parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. On-site assigned parking is available for rent. Building is just a five minute walk to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal to Wall Street. Minutes from the Promenade, shops, restaurants, and steps to Empire Outlets New York CIty, also known as Harbor Commons, is a 350,000-square-foot real complex in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, New York City. Available June 1st 2020. Pet friendly unit. Find out for yourself shown on weekends and holidays call or text for dates and times. Intelligently priced...living well is the best revenge. Ivan Cardona at 646-338-5576