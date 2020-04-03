All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

124 Seaview Avenue

124 Seaview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 Seaview Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10304
Dongan Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
20151H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM 2 LEVEL APT. 1.5 BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM KITCHEN, STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. SHORT DISTANCE TO TRAIN, BUSES AND SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Seaview Avenue have any available units?
124 Seaview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
Is 124 Seaview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 Seaview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Seaview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue offer parking?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Seaview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue have a pool?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Seaview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Seaview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
