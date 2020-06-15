All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
59 Hemlock Drive

Location

59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Hemlock Drive have any available units?
59 Hemlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sleepy Hollow, NY.
What amenities does 59 Hemlock Drive have?
Some of 59 Hemlock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Hemlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
59 Hemlock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Hemlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 59 Hemlock Drive does offer parking.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have a pool?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Hemlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
