Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
Find more places like 59 Hemlock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sleepy Hollow, NY
/
59 Hemlock Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sleepy Hollow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have any available units?
59 Hemlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sleepy Hollow, NY
.
What amenities does 59 Hemlock Drive have?
Some of 59 Hemlock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 59 Hemlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
59 Hemlock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Hemlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow
.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 59 Hemlock Drive does offer parking.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have a pool?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Hemlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Hemlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Hemlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Sleepy Hollow 1 Bedrooms
Sleepy Hollow 2 Bedrooms
Sleepy Hollow Apartments with Balcony
Sleepy Hollow Apartments with Parking
Sleepy Hollow Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Stamford, CT
Yonkers, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Hackensack, NJ
White Plains, NY
Englewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NY
Lodi, NJ
Greenwich, CT
Ridgefield, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
Port Chester, NY
Kings Point, NY
Highland Falls, NY
Woodbury, NY
West Haverstraw, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy