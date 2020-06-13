94 Apartments for rent in Sleepy Hollow, NY with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Sleepy Hollow

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Sleepy Hollow
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
12 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,081
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,135
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2514 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2811 sqft
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 Preserve Court
1 Preserve Ct, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
3290 sqft
A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 Cedar Street
100 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
960 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor Condo in sought after Village Green Complex. Beautiful end unit with private patio, renovated kitchen/bath, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy the pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sleepy Hollow, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sleepy Hollow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

