/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Sleepy Hollow, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Sleepy Hollow
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
155 S Broadway
155 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Are you looking for that charming home in Tarrytown walking distance to town and to the train? This is it! Classic English Tudor apartment available in this gorgeous two family home. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Results within 5 miles of Sleepy Hollow
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
9 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,265
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
335 Ferdon Avenue
335 Ferdon Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated and restored 2 story home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths with unobstructed views of Piermont's wildlife estuary creek before you, the charming Village of Piermont and the Hamlet of Sparkill just a short stroll away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Maplewood Road
23 Maplewood Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Leave Manhattan for Westchester. Wonderful sun filled 3 bed room home on quiet tree lined street in Hartsdale. Interior and exterior have been painted, front walk way has been replaced.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2128 sqft
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Granada Crescent
1 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1096 sqft
Beautiful spacious top floor 2 BR sunfilled condo for rent with renovated kitchen and bath plus washer dryer in the unit. Recently painted, new floors, and new carpet! Heat, water & free parking included. Lovely balcony overlooking the lagoon.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Top floor (3rd floor) unit with wonderful open floor plan.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Preserve Court
1 Preserve Ct, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
3290 sqft
A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.