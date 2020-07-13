185 Apartments for rent in Sleepy Hollow, NY with parking

AL
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43 Elm Street
43 Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Beautiful Colonial house located near the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This spacious Two bedroom apartment comes with ONE assign parking spot in the rear of the Home. It is near the Metro North so perfect for an easy commute to the City.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Riverview Avenue
8 Riverview Avenue, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1269 sqft
Extremely spacious, oversized 2-bedroom apartment with a large BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A THIRD BEDROOM/OFFICE/DINING ROOM. Every room in this unit is generously sized.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
56 Windle Park
56 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Available 07/15/20 Huge 2 bed with beautiful view! Walk to Train! - Property Id: 317019 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 2 Bedroom for rent in beautiful Victorian Style home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 S Broadway
155 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Are you looking for that charming home in Tarrytown walking distance to town and to the train? This is it! Classic English Tudor apartment available in this gorgeous two family home. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
23 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
