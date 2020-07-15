All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:41 AM

Gaslight Apartments

69 Hamilton St · (833) 977-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6904 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 6901 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,166

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7103 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gaslight Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
lobby
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, myriad of unique downtown shops and eateries, and the excitement of Saratogas bustling nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms (min. 3 months)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 application fee per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Convenient Off-Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gaslight Apartments have any available units?
Gaslight Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gaslight Apartments have?
Some of Gaslight Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gaslight Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gaslight Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gaslight Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Gaslight Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does Gaslight Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gaslight Apartments offers parking.
Does Gaslight Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gaslight Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gaslight Apartments have a pool?
No, Gaslight Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Gaslight Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gaslight Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gaslight Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gaslight Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Gaslight Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Gaslight Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
