All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like
Whitmore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
Whitmore Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Whitmore Court

82 Crescent St · (833) 251-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33B · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 52A · Avail. now

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 42B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whitmore Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
car charging
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions. Walk to vibrant downtown, the action of the Saratoga Racecourse and Saratoga Gaming and Raceway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and much more! Whitmore Court's five buildings are situated around a spacious courtyard surrounded by towering pines. Enjoy the pleasures of outdoor cooking on your private patio or balcony or the activities offered by nearby Saratoga State Park. Live the city life in a park-like setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Off Street Parking Provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Whitmore Court have any available units?
Whitmore Court has 3 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whitmore Court have?
Some of Whitmore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
Whitmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whitmore Court pet-friendly?
No, Whitmore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does Whitmore Court offer parking?
Yes, Whitmore Court offers parking.
Does Whitmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whitmore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitmore Court have a pool?
No, Whitmore Court does not have a pool.
Does Whitmore Court have accessible units?
No, Whitmore Court does not have accessible units.
Does Whitmore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitmore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Whitmore Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whitmore Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 BedroomsSaratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSaratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany