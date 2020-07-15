Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access car charging

Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions. Walk to vibrant downtown, the action of the Saratoga Racecourse and Saratoga Gaming and Raceway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and much more! Whitmore Court's five buildings are situated around a spacious courtyard surrounded by towering pines. Enjoy the pleasures of outdoor cooking on your private patio or balcony or the activities offered by nearby Saratoga State Park. Live the city life in a park-like setting.