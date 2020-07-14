Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access on-site laundry bike storage online portal

Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available. Travel and Leisure says Saratoga Springs has one of America's Greatest main streets "a Main Street on steriods" with unique boutiques, historic colonial revival style buildings, eateries and entertainment, all just 4 blocks from your front door. In an effort to be more environmentally responsible, in 2014, Saratoga Garden Apartments added solar power to our roofs to help heat and light the hallways and laundry rooms and keep the grounds well lit at night. In 2013 all apartment windows were replaced with new energy efficient windows that are also easier to operate and clean. Extra insulation was added when building exteriors were remodeled. Also in 2014 air-sealing was done and insulation was added below the first floor units and above the second floor units to keep heat in during the winter and keep air ...