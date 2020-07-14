All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like Saratoga Garden Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
Saratoga Garden Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Saratoga Garden Apartments

21 Seward St · (518) 556-2012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1918 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1917 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1924 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1911 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,697

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saratoga Garden Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
on-site laundry
bike storage
online portal
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available. Travel and Leisure says Saratoga Springs has one of America's Greatest main streets "a Main Street on steriods" with unique boutiques, historic colonial revival style buildings, eateries and entertainment, all just 4 blocks from your front door. In an effort to be more environmentally responsible, in 2014, Saratoga Garden Apartments added solar power to our roofs to help heat and light the hallways and laundry rooms and keep the grounds well lit at night. In 2013 all apartment windows were replaced with new energy efficient windows that are also easier to operate and clean. Extra insulation was added when building exteriors were remodeled. Also in 2014 air-sealing was done and insulation was added below the first floor units and above the second floor units to keep heat in during the winter and keep air ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 application fee per person
Deposit: $100 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Other. Plentiful off street parking. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have any available units?
Saratoga Garden Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,282 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saratoga Garden Apartments have?
Some of Saratoga Garden Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saratoga Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Saratoga Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saratoga Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Saratoga Garden Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Saratoga Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saratoga Garden Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Saratoga Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Saratoga Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saratoga Garden Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Saratoga Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Saratoga Garden Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Saratoga Garden Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity