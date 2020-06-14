/
1 bedroom apartments
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
510 BROADWAY
510 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Nice open one bedroom on 2nd floor, open living room & kitchen. Vibrant downtown Saratoga Springs is the location for The Algonquin, a beautiful building offering residential spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
487 BROADWAY
487 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic 1 BDR 1 bath apartment in downtown Saratoga Springs. $1100 month + utilities. Landlord supplies garbage and snow removal as well as water. 1 off street parking spot comes with the unit. Call today to book an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
132 GEORGE ST
132 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Year rental available ASAP. $825\Mo + utilities. Garbage and water included. Welcome to an amazing opportunity to rent a 1 BDR in between the horses and the hoopla.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
185 CIRCULAR ST
185 Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
One Bedroom, one bath second floor apartment close to Broadway, Farmers Market and bus route. Hardwood floors. Heat is included in rent, tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Tenants share yard. Great location.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,000
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
56 UNION AV
56 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Stunning rental in downtown Saratoga, only a stone throw away from the track and Broadway! Updated and modern 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo offering 1,200 square feet of living space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
125 UNION AV
125 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
Recently renovated condodomium, furnished, in a highly desirable area in Saratoga Springs. A short walk to downtown and the racetrack. Available for a short term rental from June 1, 2020 until July 1, 2020.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
417 BROADWAY
417 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious, well appointed one bedroom apartment with a great Broadway location. Apartment comes turn-key with beautiful furniture, fully equipped kitchen and all bedding.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
524 MAPLE AV
524 Maple Avenue, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Available July 1st. 1 year rental, rent to be paid monthly. No smoking, no pets. Great location just outside of town in Saratoga Springs. Second floor apartment with large, covered deck.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
80-82 MILTON AV
80 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom in the heart of Ballston Spa near restaurants and shops with recent updates. Private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Off street parking. First month rent and security deposit required.
