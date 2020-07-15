/
ALBANY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near University at Albany
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30 PM
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
Last updated April 9 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
89 North Allen Street - 5
89 N Allen St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in the heart of Pine Hills, a quiet Albany, N.Y., residential retreat conveniently located blocks from the city's downtown business district.
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
405 SPRING ST
405 Spring Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Great place to call home! Second floor unit with beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, cozy floorplan. One bedroom, one bathroom. Centrally located to graduate and med schools, hospitals, bus line, and close to parks.
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
152 S ALLEN ST
152 South Allen Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600+ sq ft beautiful recently remodeled flat within walking distance to hospitals, law, medical, and pharmacy colleges. No pets. Owner requires credit check, references, and deposit. NO SMOKING.
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
407 SPRING ST
407 Spring Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great place to call home! First floor unit with beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, cozy floorplan. One bedroom, one bath. Centrally located to graduate and med schools, hospitals, bus line, and close to parks.
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
634 WESTERN AV
634 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
Apt #2 - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment end floor apt. with parking in the rear.